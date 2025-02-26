Saar
Saar: MCIT’s performance and plans reviewed
Saar: MEW’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Health ministry says China will reconstruct Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar
Domestic tourists visit Nuristan, Afghanistan’s eastern winter wonderland
National Procurement Commission approves 27 key projects across Afghanistan
Lavrov, Aragchi: Afghanistan situation of particular interest to both Russia and Iran
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Trump to prepare facility at Guantanamo for 30,000 migrants
Saar: MEW’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
Match Preview: India and Pakistan to face off in Dubai at Champions Trophy
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
Torkham border closure leaves Afghans stranded
Rickelton’s century helps S.Africa to big win over Afghanistan
Iran’s FM says water treaty with Afghanistan not being fully implemented
Hekmatyar: We need a legitimate government in Afghanistan