Saar: MoIC’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Global anti-immigration policies affecting Afghans
Over 50,000 business licenses issued to women entrepreneurs in one year, says Azizi
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) announced on Saturday that Afghanistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 2.7 percent over the past year, and during this period, more than 50,000 business licenses have been issued to women entrepreneurs.
During the ministry’s annual accountability report held at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said: “To bring Afghanistan’s imports and exports closer together, the only path we found was through Afghan industry. The industrial sector holds significant programs, including job creation.”
Officials from the ministry emphasized that over the past year, more than 26,000 business licenses have been issued to companies, of which 5,000 were granted to women-owned businesses.
“Just among women, 5,000 licenses have been registered and issued through the Ministry of Industry — and this number has increased even more. Through the small business licenses issued to all women entrepreneurs, the total exceeds 50,000,” added Azizi.
Meanwhile, some officials from the ministry pointed to a 50 percent increase in investment attraction compared to previous years.
Sebghatullah Akhundzada, head of Investment Promotion and Support at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said: “Compared to previous years, a significant amount of investment has been attracted. Last year alone, nearly 28 billion Afghanis in investment was brought in through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.”
Meanwhile, Nooruddin Azizi also announced plans for the coming year, including 10 percent increase in GDP, a 25 percent boost in export levels, the creation of 100,000 job opportunities and attraction of $500 million in investment.
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
The much‑anticipated 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) was inaugurated on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, marking a major highlight in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar.
In this T20 tournament, five regional sides — Amo Sharks, Boost Defenders, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Mis‑e‑Ainak Knights, and Speen Ghar Tigers — will face off in a double round-robin format. A total of 21 matches are scheduled between July 19 and August 1
The defending champions, Amo Sharks, kicked off the tournament in early play against Boost Defenders. Amo Sharks won the match by six wickets.
All matches are being held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with two fixtures each day.
The league brings together Afghanistan’s top cricket talent, including stars such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and others, offering a showcase of national cricketing excellence.
