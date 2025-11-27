Saar
Saar: Motive in US National Guard attack discussed
Saar: UNAMA’s response to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Reason behind Pakistan’s new attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Indian defense minister’s Sindh return remarks
Latest News39 minutes ago
Tahawol: UNAMA’s reaction to Pakistan’s attacks in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Sport5 hours ago
ACL: Aino Mina and Sarafan Herat victorious in Thursday fixtures
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan and Iran to establish joint agricultural company
Latest News8 hours ago
Suspect in Washington shooting previously worked with US in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business2 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Denial of Attacking Afghanistan reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
