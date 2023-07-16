Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Muttaqi to attend Moscow format on Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Pakistan urges IEA not to let its soul be used against it

Published

1 day ago

on

July 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: UN’s role in Afghanistan situation discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

July 13, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Non-recognition of the IEA by the world

Published

4 days ago

on

July 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!