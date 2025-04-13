Saar
Saar: Outcome of 1st round of US-Iran talks discussed
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan stepping up deportations
Latest News3 hours ago
Pakistani PM urges IEA to rein in terrorist groups
Latest News7 hours ago
Pakistan’s Punjab CM calls for ‘human response’ to Afghan girls’ education ban
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA Supreme Leader defends public executions, says its as ‘part of Islam’
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL 2025 celebrates 18 years of immense success
World4 weeks ago
Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes in Ukraine
Regional4 weeks ago
Separatist suicide attack in southwestern Pakistan kills at least five
World4 weeks ago
Trump and Putin expected to speak this week as US pushes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Aftermath of Afghan refugee expulsion from Pakistan reviewed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Russia relations reviewed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over US aid cut to Afghanistan
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s Vice President advocates stronger ties with neighbors, especially Afghanistan
Regional5 days ago
US energy secretary sees tighter sanctions on Iran without deal
Latest News5 days ago
Trump administration moves to restore some terminated foreign aid programs, sources say
Latest News5 days ago
Bigdeli updates Iran’s FM on current status of bilateral relations with Kabul
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC distributes free SIM cards to returning refugees from Pakistan
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Arya slays CSK for Punjab Kings