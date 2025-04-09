Saar
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Saudi Arabia’s call for UN action on Gaza discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over US aid cut to Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
AWCC distributes free SIM cards to returning refugees from Pakistan
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Latest News7 hours ago
Trump slams Biden over America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
Zelenskiy in Saudi Arabia as US voices hope for Ukraine peace talks
Latest News4 weeks ago
MoRRD signs deal for Wakhan road construction
World4 weeks ago
Iran’s President to Trump: I will not negotiate, ‘do whatever the hell you want’
World4 weeks ago
Trump says he still has good relations with leader of ‘nuclear power’ North Korea
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan records trade volume of $292 million via air corridors in 1403 solar year
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over US aid cut to Afghanistan
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Upholding Afghanistan’s regional importance discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistan’s ill-treatment towards Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran trade ties discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN rights experts call on Pakistan to stop removal process of Afghan refugees
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
-
Latest News5 days ago
US has no plans for reopening of its embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA rejects reports of US military planes landing at Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base
-
Regional5 days ago
Israeli troops expand ‘security zone’ in northern Gaza
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges global community to block arms flow to militant groups in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Nepal by 1 run in second ODI, win series
-
World4 days ago
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities