Saar
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)
Latest News3 mins ago
Draft budget for new solar year presented to cabinet
Latest News24 mins ago
Passport department to reopen next week
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Tajikistan, felt in China
Sport1 hour ago
AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC
Health4 weeks ago
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
World3 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
World3 weeks ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Business4 weeks ago
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers
-
Business3 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
-
Sport5 days ago
UAE beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan calls for capacity building to help Afghanistan counter terrorism
-
Business3 days ago
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
-
Business4 days ago
Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions