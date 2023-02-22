Saar
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Iran, China’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)
Saar
Saar: World’s call for counter terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)
Saar2 mins ago
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol14 mins ago
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Business2 hours ago
IEA drafts budget for next fiscal year
Latest News2 hours ago
Pakistani delegation says both sides ‘agreed to strengthen ties’ to fight terrorism
Latest News8 hours ago
Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul
Health4 weeks ago
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Business4 weeks ago
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
World3 weeks ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
World3 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Saar2 mins ago
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Tahawol14 mins ago
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Iran handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eighteen Afghan migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria
-
Latest News5 days ago
Canadian MP calls for lifting restrictions on aid to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Samsung launches Galaxy S23, pre-orders exceed expectations
-
Regional4 days ago
TTP warn of more attacks against police after Karachi compound raid
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed joins Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
-
Business2 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Zaher Asad FC 2-1 Zaitoon FC; Saadat Nimroz 12-5 Shams FC