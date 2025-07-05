Saar
Saar: Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Saar
Saar: Calls to expand Afghanistan–Azerbaijan relations discussed
Saar
Saar: Int’l organizations’ call for aid to Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Mass influx of Afghan refugees via Islam Qala border crossing discussed
Saar45 seconds ago
Saar: Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Deputy PM Baradar visits Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan
Latest News4 hours ago
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
Latest News5 hours ago
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
World9 hours ago
Trump says Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, chides Putin
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Health4 weeks ago
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
World4 weeks ago
Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue
World4 weeks ago
Trump, Musk feud explodes with threats of cutting contracts, backing impeachment
Saar45 seconds ago
Saar: Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Ongoing Afghan deportations from Iran discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Calls to expand Afghanistan–Azerbaijan relations discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan ambassador to Moscow officially assumes post
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Int’l organizations’ call for aid to Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Zaitoon 4-1 Arya Forj, Zahir Asad 2-2 Jawanan Maihan
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing allegedly depicting prophets
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump signs order lifting sanctions on Syria, White House says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Artifacts of Afghanistan’s national museum are the soul of a nation, says UN official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Aid agencies sound alarm as Afghan returnee numbers from Iran spike
-
International Sports3 days ago
FIFA Club WC: Dortmund triumphs as Real Madrid advance in Round of 16