Saar
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
Saar
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 18, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Abdul Kabir becoming acting PM discussed
(Last Updated On: May 17, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Post-9/11 wars claim 4.5m lives
(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)
Saar2 mins ago
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
China ‘working to promote peace and reconstruction’ in Afghanistan
Sport4 hours ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen cricketing ties
Latest News4 hours ago
G7 leaders call on IEA to ensure political inclusivity through national dialogue
Science & Technology5 hours ago
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers
Regional4 weeks ago
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
World4 weeks ago
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
Regional4 weeks ago
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Latest News3 weeks ago
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
World3 weeks ago
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Saar2 mins ago
Saar: Tensions over water rights between Kabul and Tehran discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Abdul Kabir becoming acting PM discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian diplomats visit Kunduz to enhance trade ties
-
Sport4 days ago
England ace Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
-
Health3 days ago
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
-
Latest News3 days ago
ATRA: Internet and call charges dropped significantly
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘Hard choices’ in Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis: rights watchdog
-
Herat3 days ago
Jobs to be created for 500 recovered addicts in Herat: officials
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
U.S. charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China