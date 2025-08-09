Connect with us

Saar

Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

August 6, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

August 5, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Pakistan discussed

Published

5 days ago

on

August 4, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!