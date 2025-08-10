Saar
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Saar
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Saar
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Tahawol13 minutes ago
Tahawol: Iran’s mass deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar14 minutes ago
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
IEA rejects UN report on returnees as ‘unprofessional and biased’
World2 hours ago
‘Trump Route’ paves way for strategic shift in the South Caucasus
Latest News6 hours ago
Sweden to issue alternative travel documents for Afghans after passport invalidation
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
International Sports4 weeks ago
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024
Sport3 weeks ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
Tahawol13 minutes ago
Tahawol: Iran’s mass deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar14 minutes ago
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Rashid Khan shines as Invincibles cruise to victory in The Hundred opener
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan PoR card holders from September 1
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Scorching heat in Iran forces closure of public buildings, banks
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR calls on Pakistan to halt forced returns of Afghan PoR cardholders
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN conference on landlocked developing countries opens in Turkmenistan
-
Climate Change3 days ago
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s top security advisor to discuss Afghanistan with Russian officials in Moscow