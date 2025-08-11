Saar
Saar: IEA’s reaction to UN report on returnees discussed
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Saar: Restart of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol20 seconds ago
Tahawol: Australia’s move to recognise Palestinian state
Latest News3 hours ago
Anas Haqqani says Ghani’s exit forced rapid takeover of Kabul
Latest News3 hours ago
Islamic scholars and investors from 10 countries pledge support for Panjshir province
Latest News6 hours ago
One child returns to Afghanistan every 30 seconds as humanitarian crisis worsens: charity
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
International Sports4 weeks ago
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade surges 25% to nearly $2 billion in 2024
Sport3 weeks ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s mass deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Trending
Climate Change4 days ago
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR
Latest News5 days ago
India’s top security advisor to discuss Afghanistan with Russian officials in Moscow
Sport4 days ago
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
World5 days ago
Trump could meet Putin over Ukraine as soon as next week, official says
Latest News4 days ago
German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September
Latest News5 days ago
Indonesia donates $3.5 million to support school meals for Afghan children
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib