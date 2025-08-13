Saar
Saar: Discussion on accelerating TAPI gas pipeline project
Saar: IEA’s reaction to UN report on returnees discussed
Saar: Impact of Middle East and Ukraine crises discussed
Saar: UN warns of Afghan refugee return crisis discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
Latest News3 hours ago
US human rights report on Afghanistan has a ‘political tone’, says IEA spokesman
Latest News8 hours ago
Turkmenistan, Pakistan agree to speed up TAPI gas pipeline project
Business8 hours ago
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Sport4 weeks ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
Business4 weeks ago
Ghulam Khan border crossing in Khost temporarily reopened after two-week closure
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan’s relations with the world
1 day ago
Tahawol: Acting industry minister’s trip to Kyrgyzstan discussed
Tahawol: Australia’s move to recognise Palestinian state
Latest News4 days ago
Private banking sector sees significant growth, says DAB
World5 days ago
Trump and Putin to meet to discuss Ukraine peace deal in Alaska
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan says dates for Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit are being worked out
Regional4 days ago
Turkey says Muslim countries must be united against Israel’s Gaza takeover plan
International Sports5 days ago
The Hundred: Trent Rockets start strong with six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix
World4 days ago
White House considering inviting Zelenskiy to Alaska, NBC News reports
Latest News3 days ago
American citizen Mahmood Habibi detained by Islamic Emirate in Kabul, witnesses say
Latest News3 days ago
Sweden to issue alternative travel documents for Afghans after passport invalidation