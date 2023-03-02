Saar
Saar: World’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
(Last Updated On: March 1, 2023)
Saar: 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council discussed
(Last Updated On: February 28, 2023)
Saar: SIGAR’s concern over US aid in Ukraine discussed
(Last Updated On: February 27, 2023)
Sport7 seconds ago
AFPL: Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC draw 2-2; Zaitoon FC 5-1 Jawanan Khurasan
Saar41 mins ago
Latest News1 hour ago
EU envoys meet IEA’s foreign minister in Kandahar
Latest News5 hours ago
US says Doha agreement ‘weakened’ Afghan partners
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA supreme leader meets with scholars and security ministers
World3 weeks ago
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
Business3 weeks ago
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
Business3 weeks ago
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Business4 weeks ago
Freight trains to Afghanistan via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif suspended
World4 weeks ago
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Celebration of 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA discussed
Regional4 days ago
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Latest News4 days ago
China calls on Washington to return Afghanistan’s frozen funds
World4 days ago
Nikki Haley vows to cut funding to Pakistan and China if she wins US presidential race
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects reports it asked Pakistan for funds to fight TTP
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC
Business4 days ago
Over 800 goods vehicles cross into Afghanistan as Torkham border reopens
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed