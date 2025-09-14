Sport
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Asia Cup match
Sri Lanka secured a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Group B match on Saturday, wrapping up the chase with 5.2 overs to spare.
The victory was anchored by a fluent half-century from Pathum Nissanka and a strong, unbeaten knock from Kamil Mishara.
Bangladesh’s innings was derailed early, with tight bowling from Sri Lanka applying pressure and reducing them to five wickets down after a sluggish start.
A late-inning 86-run partnership between Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain provided some resistance, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Sri Lanka’s chase.
After the match, Player of the Match Kamil Mishara said, “I am very happy to win a game for my country again. Pathum just asked me to play my normal game and to take my time. I just believed always in myself, and worked hard for it.”
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka added, “We won the toss and chose to bowl first. It was a good decision. Our bowlers did their job early, which allowed us to chase smoothly.”
Sport
Emotions run high as India and Pakistan face off after May clashes
An India-Pakistan cricket match is always a blockbuster but emotions will run even higher in Sunday’s Asia Cup clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a four-day military conflict earlier this year.
Even before the clashes in May, which nearly escalated into a full-blown war, bilateral cricket ties had been suspended. The arch-rivals now play each other only in multi-team tournaments, Reuters reported.
Political relations have deteriorated further since the clashes, with several former Indian players urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott what will be the first meeting between the teams since the recent hostilities.
While the threat of a boycott is over, sparks may fly with India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha ruling out dialing down aggression in the much-anticipated Group A fixture.
India, the reigning 20-overs world champions, are firm favourites to retain their Asia Cup title and are determined not to let geopolitics derail their campaign.
“Once the BCCI said they are aligned with the government, we are here to play,” India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak told reporters on Friday.
“Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don’t think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket and that’s what we focus on.”
Pakistan coach Mike Hesson also wants his team to stay focused though the significance of the match is not lost on him.
“Being part of a highly-charged event is going to be exciting,” the New Zealander said this week.
“From my perspective … it is about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That will be no different.
“We know India are obviously hugely confident and rightfully so. But we are very much focused on improving as a team day-by-day and not getting ahead of ourselves.”
India appear by far the strongest side in the eight-team tournament, having reinforced themselves with the selection of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and top order batter Shubman Gill.
They were ruthless in their nine-wicket demolition of the United Arab Emirates, whom they routed for 57 in 13.1 overs before returning to chase down the target in 27 balls on Thursday.
Pakistan also opened their account with an easy victory against Oman but their batting has been rather inconsistent.
Pakistan are without former skippers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but will take heart from winning a T20 tri-series in UAE, also involving Afghanistan, before heading into the Asia Cup.
“We have been playing good cricket in the last two-three months and we just have to play good cricket,” Pakistan captain Salman said on Friday.
“If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team.”
Sport
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Habib Durrani said: “Fortunately, in recent years, Ariana Radio and Television Network has successfully produced and broadcast football, futsal, and cricket matches in a proper and professional manner. Based on that experience, we are hopeful that the fifth season of Afghanistan Champions League will also be produced and broadcast effectively.”
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) signed an agreement with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) on Wednesday night to host, produce, and broadcast the next three seasons of the Afghanistan Champions League.
Under the agreement, ATN will hold the exclusive production and broadcasting rights for the tournament across its television channels and digital platforms.
The upcoming season will feature 10 teams competing in a league format, beginning in late October. All matches will be played at the AFF Green Field in Kabul, with two games scheduled daily.
Around half of the matches will be night games played under floodlights.
Speaking at the signing ceremony in Kabul on Wednesday, the president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Mohammad Yousef Kargar, highlighted the importance of the tournament.
“You are witnessing the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League. According to the AFF calendar, this year the federation has decided to hold the tournament in late October,” he said.
“Over the past four years, we have achieved significant accomplishments in the field of sports, which were strongly supported by media coverage. We would like to thank Ariana Radio and Television Network, as it has consistently provided live coverage of various sports in Afghanistan.
“In football and futsal especially, it aired a very impressive and engaging program that was well received at both the national and international levels,” he added.
Meanwhile, ATN’s Managing Director Habib Durrani emphasized the network’s long-standing commitment to Afghan sports.
“Ariana Television has been committed to the development of sport in Afghanistan from the very beginning. As an official broadcast partner of FIFA, ICC, and the Olympics we have also always strived to cover major sporting events in Afghanistan.
“In addition, we have been able to broadcast these events via satellite, terrestrial antennas in all 34 provinces, Ariana Radio, and our social media platforms — so that people across the country can easily follow these events,” he said.
Durrani added: “Fortunately, in recent years, Ariana Radio and Television Network has successfully produced and broadcast football, futsal, and cricket matches in a proper and professional manner. Based on that experience, we are hopeful that the fifth season of Afghanistan Champions League will also be produced and broadcast effectively.”
Ahmadullah Wasiq, Director-General of Physical Education and Sports, also welcomed the agreement. “We sincerely thank Ariana Television for producing and broadcasting the Afghanistan Champions League. We also appreciate its continued support of sports by previously airing futsal and football matches,” he said.
With the agreement in place, ATN will broadcast the Afghanistan Champions League’s 5th, 6th, and 7th seasons. Matches will be available on Ariana Television, ATN’s social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, Ariana Radio, and the network’s official website, ensuring broad access for football fans across the country.
Over the years, ATN has played a pivotal role in promoting the development of sport in Afghanistan by providing consistent coverage of football, cricket, futsal, and other disciplines, ensuring that athletes and teams gain national visibility.
The company’s commitment to broadcasting both domestic tournaments and major international events has helped inspire young athletes, foster wider public interest in sport, and support the growth of a vibrant sporting culture across the country.
Sport
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan launched their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a commanding 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 188/6 in their 20 overs.
Opener Sediqullah Atal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes. He was well-supported by all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who delivered a blistering 53 off just 21 balls, including two fours and five sixes.
Their fifth-wicket partnership of 82 runs proved pivotal in setting a challenging target. Veteran Mohammad Nabi contributed 33 runs from 26 balls, adding stability to the middle order.
In response, Hong Kong’s chase faltered early. Despite a resilient 39-run knock from Babar Hayat, the team struggled against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling attack.
Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi each claimed two wickets, while Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Omarzai added one wicket apiece. Hong Kong was restricted to 94/9 in their allotted 20 overs, falling short by 94 runs.
Despite the emphatic win, Afghanistan’s coach Jonathan Trott emphasized areas for improvement.
He noted that the team was fortunate with dropped catches and highlighted the need for greater consistency and accountability among the batters.
Trott expressed confidence that the team would address these issues ahead of their next match against Bangladesh on September 16.
Afghanistan’s dominant performance sets a strong precedent in Group B. With key players in form and a clear focus on refining their game, the team aims to build momentum as they progress in the tournament.
Israel’s attack on Doha was blatant violation of international laws: Afghan FM
Major gas exploration and extraction project launched in northern Afghanistan
Rubio says final call on prisoner exchange with Afghanistan lies with Trump
Pakistani envoy to deliver strong message on TTP during Kabul visit
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Eviction of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries discussed
Saar: UN’s role in world peace: symbolic or substantive
