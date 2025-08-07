Tahawol
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan’s role among regional powers
Tahawol: Efforts to initiate regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol21 minutes ago
Business3 hours ago
Afghanistan, Tatarstan sign trade agreement worth $183 million
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA’s Supreme Leader: If scholars and rulers become corrupt, society will follow
Climate Change7 hours ago
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Health4 weeks ago
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
International Sports3 weeks ago
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
International Sports4 weeks ago
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
