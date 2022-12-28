Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
(Last Updated On: December 28, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UN’s call for engagement with IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: December 26, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
(Last Updated On: December 25, 2022)
Latest News4 mins ago
Former Afghan president says it’s ‘morally wrong’ of US to hold Afghan reserves
Tahawol39 mins ago
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Increase in humanitarian aid prevented famine in Afghanistan: UN
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
Business4 hours ago
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
Regional4 weeks ago
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Balkh3 weeks ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Rumors fly that Apple iPhone 15 series to come with a new design
Nangarhar3 weeks ago
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
Business4 weeks ago
Kabul hosts major domestic and international expo
Tahawol39 mins ago
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: 43rd anniversary of Soviet invasion of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: UN’s call for engagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia, India can help in reviving intra-Afghan dialogue: Kabulov
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review
-
Sport4 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Al Qaeda releases video reportedly narrated by ‘deceased’ al-Zawahiri
-
Latest News4 days ago
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
-
Latest News3 days ago
Baradar and Iranian delegation discuss political and economic relations
-
Latest News4 days ago
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
-
World4 days ago
At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa