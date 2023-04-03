Tahawol
Latest News46 mins ago
IEA bans vehicles with tinted windows
Latest News2 hours ago
Bayat Foundation distributes Ramazan aid packages in Kabul city
World3 hours ago
New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings
Latest News3 hours ago
UK govt ‘in negotiations’ over three British men held in Afghanistan
Climate Change5 hours ago
Violent US storms kill at least 32 people
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistani police serve arrest warrants on former PM Imran Khan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
Regional4 weeks ago
School poisonings, if deliberate, deserve death: Iran leader
Business2 weeks ago
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over aid cuts discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s new foreign strategy against world discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: World’s engagement with IEA discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Holding SCO meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
-
Health4 days ago
Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA hoping to increase the number of soldiers to as many as 200,000 by end of this solar year
-
Regional4 days ago
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
-
Latest News5 days ago
645 families across seven Afghan provinces affected by rains, floods: OCHA
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Rising Antarctic ice melt will dramatically slow global ocean flows, study finds
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Defense Secretary has ‘no regrets’ over chaotic US withdrawal
-
World4 days ago
Fire on Philippine ferry kills 29, including children; 225 rescued