Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2022)
Tahawol: 76th anniversary of Afghanistan’s membership in UN
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2022)
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
(Last Updated On: November 17, 2022)
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2022)
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Sport2 hours ago
Qatar’s emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
Latest News3 hours ago
More than 13 million Afghan children need humanitarian aid: UNICEF
Latest News5 hours ago
China has no destructive plan nor political agenda in Afghanistan: Baradar
Business4 weeks ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
World4 weeks ago
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Business4 weeks ago
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Business4 weeks ago
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
World4 weeks ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Saar16 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Latest News4 days ago
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
Latest News4 days ago
Just days to go for FIFA World Cup 2022 – here’s what you need to know
Health3 days ago
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
Latest News5 days ago
India-Russia-Iran to discuss Afghanistan situation on sidelines of Moscow meeting
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
World5 days ago
Biden says missile that killed two in Poland may not have come from Russia
World5 days ago
Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals
World4 days ago
N. Korea fires missile, vows ‘fiercer’ response to US, allies