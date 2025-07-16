Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid said late Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory, especially on Damascus and other areas, “in the strongest terms.”

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate said: “Such aggression is not only a violation of the sovereignty of an independent country, but a systematic crime aimed at further destabilization and the spread of chaos in the region.”

Mujahid added that the IEA calls on influential regional countries and relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of these aggressions, prevent further attacks, and respect the independence and national sovereignty of the Syrian people and their legitimate government.