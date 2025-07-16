Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate: Israeli attacks on Syria spread chaos in the region
Zabihullah Mujahid said late Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory, especially on Damascus and other areas, “in the strongest terms.”
In a statement, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate said: “Such aggression is not only a violation of the sovereignty of an independent country, but a systematic crime aimed at further destabilization and the spread of chaos in the region.”
Mujahid added that the IEA calls on influential regional countries and relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of these aggressions, prevent further attacks, and respect the independence and national sovereignty of the Syrian people and their legitimate government.
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Haqqani: Close ties with citizens essential to strengthening public trust
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized the importance of strong grassroots engagement during a meeting with provincial heads on Wednesday, stating that maintaining close ties with the public is central to fostering trust in the Islamic Emirate’s governing system.
Addressing a leadership seminar, Haqqani described the provincial administrators as “an important bridge between the government and the people,” according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.
“The heads bear heavy responsibilities in administration. Maintaining close ties with the people is the foundation of trust in the system,” the statement quoted him as saying.
Haqqani also underscored the weight of their role in defending and advancing the Islamic system of governance: “Restoring the Islamic system and implementing Sharia is a great responsibility that requires sincerity, effort, and hard work. All of us must work with full dedication for the good name of the system.”
