Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Latest News
Riyadh committed to expanding bilateral relations with Kabul: Saudi ambassador
Faisal bin Talq al-Buqami, the Saudi Ambassador to Kabul, on Wednesday met with acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and emphasized Riyadh's commitment to expanding economic, political, and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan.
Enayatullah Khwarizm, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Mujahid described Afghanistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia as culturally and ideologically shared and inseparable, and expressed appreciation for Riyadh's cooperation in various fields.
According to the statement, Mujahid called the resumption of the Saudi Embassy's activities in Kabul important and significant.
Saar
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Latest News
Stanikzai says media is an essential part of society
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy foreign minister, says media is an essential need in society.
Speaking at a seminar aimed at improving the capacity of spokespersons from ministries and independent government institutions, Stanikzai emphasized the importance of access to information and the vital role of media in Afghanistan.
"In today's age, media and spokespersons are a significant need for society and the country, and this sector must be strengthened. Spokespersons must be strong and able to withstand any situation. In order to cope with the circumstances, they should strive to have comprehensive information not only about their work environment but also about the country and society,” he said.
Khabib Ghafran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, also addressed the seminar and said: "The main goal of this seminar is to discuss how to improve the capacity of spokespersons in central departments of the Islamic Emirate and how to address the issue of access to information."
Meanwhile, some journalists and organizations supporting journalists are calling for timely and comprehensive information to be made available to them.
Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association, said: "It is the responsibility of journalistic and media institutions to support the media by enhancing journalists' capacities, improving media literacy and ethics, and working on maintaining neutrality and innovation."
Rohullah Danish, a journalist, stated: "It is necessary that Afghan media receive more support because they play a significant role not only in information publication but also in education and cultural development within society."
After three years, journalists say they are still facing challenges regarding access to information, and that this issue has not been fully resolved.
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Riyadh committed to expanding bilateral relations with Kabul: Saudi ambassador
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Stanikzai says media is an essential part of society
Egeland says Donald Trump’s aid pause ‘disastrous’ for Afghanistan
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s inauguration as 47th president discussed
Saar: Revival of US military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional3 days ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
-
World5 days ago
Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Fernando blasts Sharjah Warriorz to a big win over Dubai Capitals
-
Latest News5 days ago
India says it seeks to strengthen relationship with Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump’s National Security Adviser says troops will not return to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans
-
Regional3 days ago
Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect and fighting halts after delay