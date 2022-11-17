Tahawol
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
(Last Updated On: November 17, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s order to judges discussed
(Last Updated On: November 14, 2022)
Tahawol28 mins ago
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Health3 hours ago
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
COVID-194 hours ago
Chinese city plans 250,000 quarantine beds to fight virus
Business4 weeks ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Kandahar4 weeks ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
World3 weeks ago
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Business4 weeks ago
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Business4 weeks ago
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Tahawol28 mins ago
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
-
Latest News4 days ago
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
-
World4 days ago
Slovenia elects first female president
-
Latest News3 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka to host U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024
-
World2 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
Sport4 days ago
Stokes the hero as England claim second T20 World Cup title in style
-
Business3 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million