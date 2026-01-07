Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Tahawol: China, Pakistan’s demand from Afghanistan
Tahawol: U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Maduro discussed
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Latest News10 hours ago
Sale of coal to needy people starts at low prices in Samangan
Sport11 hours ago
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
Business11 hours ago
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business2 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
Sport2 days ago
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
-
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker
Latest News3 days ago
Trump criticizes abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan after Venezuela attack
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan court sentences journalists to life over links to protests after Imran Khan’s arrest
Latest News4 days ago
Germany repatriates 83 ‘criminal’ Afghan refugees in 2025
Regional3 days ago
As protests grow, report says Khamenei has plan to escape to Russia