Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Tahawol
Tahawol: China, Pakistan’s demand from Afghanistan
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Oman diplomatic ties reviewed
Latest News4 hours ago
Fear of deportation turns deadly for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Latest News7 hours ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
Latest News7 hours ago
Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader reshuffles ministers of energy and rural development
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business2 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Oman diplomatic ties reviewed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
-
Sport2 days ago
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany repatriates 83 ‘criminal’ Afghan refugees in 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump criticizes abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan after Venezuela attack
-
Regional3 days ago
As protests grow, report says Khamenei has plan to escape to Russia
-
International Sports4 days ago
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
-
World4 days ago
World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade volume nears billion in 2025: Commerce Ministry