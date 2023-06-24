Tahawol
Tahawol: India, US’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 24, 2023)
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
(Last Updated On: June 22, 2023)
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 20, 2023)
Tahawol2 hours ago
World2 hours ago
Rebel Russian mercenaries barrel towards Moscow
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Acting PM’s visit with UN’s coordinator for Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA approves test run of gas, oil from Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan
Latest News6 hours ago
Baradar addresses Kandahar police recruits at graduation ceremony
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
World4 weeks ago
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
Regional4 weeks ago
Belgian aid worker held in Iran freed in prisoner swap
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
World4 weeks ago
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Acting PM’s visit with UN’s coordinator for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Trending
Business4 days ago
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Science & Technology3 days ago
Fossils show ancient long-necked sea beast’s ‘gruesome’ decapitation
World5 days ago
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Business4 days ago
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Latest News5 days ago
Afghans among victims of Greek boat disaster: embassy
Latest News2 days ago
AWCC customer service center opens in Maidan Wardak province
Business3 days ago
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
Latest News4 days ago
World ‘failing Afghanistan’ during major locust outbreak: aid group