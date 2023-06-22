Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed

Published

3 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

June 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

June 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over Iran’s water rights discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

June 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!