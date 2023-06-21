Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 20, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over Iran’s water rights discussed
(Last Updated On: June 19, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: SIGAR’s new report on Afghanistan situation discussed
(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)
Sport4 hours ago
Leask powers Scotland to thrilling World Cup qualifying win over Ireland
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
UN Security Council hears how IEA bans on women are ‘obscuring’ positive achievements
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: World concerned about security situation in Afghanistan
Latest News7 hours ago
WFP deputy chief visits Afghanistan, reaffirms WFP’s commitment to Afghans
Sport4 weeks ago
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Sport4 weeks ago
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
World4 weeks ago
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: World concerned about security situation in Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Region policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Iran’s water rights discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Life in Pakistan returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy dissipates
-
World3 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
-
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh crush Afghanistan by 546 runs in one-off Test
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN to broadcast World Cup Qualifier; Here’s what you need to know
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fire breaks out at market in Herat
-
Health5 days ago
Pak-Afghan forum eye clinic performs 253 surgeries in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Greece boat disaster: A Pakistani father’s anguish over his missing son
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan seek venue swap for World Cup matches vs Afghanistan, Australia