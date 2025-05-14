Tahawol
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Tahawol: Economic activities in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Latest News2 hours ago
Energy Minister Mansoor meets with Afghan investors in Tashkent
Latest News3 hours ago
Iran plans to invest $5 billion in Afghanistan’s iron mines
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA’s high-level delegation arrives in Kazan
Latest News8 hours ago
Islamic Emirate welcomes Trump’s move to cancel protection program for Afghan refugees
International Sports3 weeks ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
World4 weeks ago
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response
Sport3 weeks ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
World3 weeks ago
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Saar4 days ago
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol1 week ago
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan says India launched attack on Afghanistan, India denies
-
World4 days ago
US offers to help India and Pakistan start talks, G7 also urges dialogue
-
Sport5 days ago
FIFA OKs creation of Afghanistan women’s refugee team
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan says it has launched military offensive against India
-
World4 days ago
Trump says India, Pakistan agree to ‘full and immediate ceasefire’
-
Regional4 days ago
Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire
-
Regional3 days ago
Indian air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots back home
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed