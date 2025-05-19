Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed

Published

5 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation

Published

5 days ago

on

May 14, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed

Published

1 week ago

on

May 10, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 7, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!