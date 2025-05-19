Tahawol
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Tahawol5 hours ago
Latest News10 hours ago
Acting Afghan FM Muttaqi arrives in China for talks
Latest News10 hours ago
Afghan deportees from US assured security upon return
Opinion14 hours ago
Afghan war crimes victims still awaiting justice: HRW Asia director
Latest News14 hours ago
IEA working to transform Afghanistan from conflict zone into hub of cooperation: Muttaqi
International Sports4 weeks ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Sport4 weeks ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
World4 weeks ago
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Business2 weeks ago
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM
Tahawol5 hours ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol5 days ago
Saar1 week ago
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol1 week ago
World5 days ago
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, kills 80 people, as Trump visits Gulf
Latest News5 days ago
1.3 million Afghans repatriated since November, Pakistan says
Health5 days ago
WHO warns lack of mental health services in Afghanistan is alarming
Sport4 days ago
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
Latest News5 days ago
Termez to host first dialogue on Central and South Asia connectivity
Regional4 days ago
Trump says US close to a nuclear deal with Iran
Business3 days ago
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
World3 days ago
Russians and Ukrainians meet in Turkey for first talks in 3 years