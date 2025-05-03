Tahawol
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
Tahawol: Urban plan implementation in Kabul reviewed
Tahawol: Events of 7th and 8th Saur reviewed
Latest News3 hours ago
Qatari officials and UN envoy discuss 4th Doha meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol3 hours ago
Latest News6 hours ago
DABS inaugurates 40MW solar power project in Dehdadi, Balkh
Latest News8 hours ago
Around 15 new media outlets granted licenses last year: Ghufran
Interviews9 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Business4 weeks ago
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
Sport4 weeks ago
Iyer blitz powers Kolkata to big IPL win over Hyderabad
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Tahawol3 hours ago
Interviews9 hours ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Enhancing telecom quality, reducing costs discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s water and power efforts discussed
