Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
Tahawol: Urban plan implementation in Kabul reviewed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Latest News2 hours ago
More than 40,000 tourists visited Panjshir in past six weeks: officials
Latest News6 hours ago
Kandahar police command restores thousands of military vehicles
Latest News6 hours ago
Meeting held at Foreign Ministry in Kabul to discuss India-Pakistan tensions
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Nepal by 1 run in second ODI, win series
Health4 weeks ago
Aid cuts could leave more women dying in pregnancy and birth, UN says
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Enhancing telecom quality, reducing costs discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan
-
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli wildfires force evacuations, road closures on Memorial Day
-
Latest News3 days ago
US aid to Afghanistan in food and healthcare sectors also terminated: SIGAR
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN aid chief says current assistance to Afghanistan ‘a drop in the ocean’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of refugees crossing into Afghanistan from Iran daily
-
Latest News3 days ago
Omari: Agricultural progress key to ending poverty in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump