Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen Kabul’s ties with the world
Tahawol: Goals of Iran FM’s trip to Kabul reviewed
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
Tahawol1 min ago
Latest News46 mins ago
UK stands firm on its commitment to Afghan women and girls: Hamish Falconer
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Start of Syria’s transitional government period discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Talks are necessary to resolve problems between Iran and Afghanistan: Araghchi
International Sports6 hours ago
Real Madrid down Brest 3-0 to earn Champions League playoff seeding
World4 weeks ago
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
Business2 weeks ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan set for second test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Key aspects of Ukraine-Russia peace agreement reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Trending
Latest News4 days ago
Polio-Free Afghanistan to roll out new campaign
Business4 days ago
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Latest News4 days ago
Flights halted for Afghans approved for special US visas
Health5 days ago
CIA now says COVID-19 ‘more likely’ to have come from lab
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s weakening will not harm Iraq, deputy parliament speaker says
World4 days ago
Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Latest News3 days ago
TAPI project making ‘rapid’ progress: Herat governor