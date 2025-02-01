Tahawol
Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen Kabul’s ties with the world
Tahawol
Tahawol: Goals of Iran FM’s trip to Kabul reviewed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Latest News7 hours ago
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
Latest News8 hours ago
Trump claims China controls Bagram Airfield
Latest News9 hours ago
US may examine regaining control of Afghan assets transferred to Swiss-based fund: watchdog
Business2 weeks ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan in the US spotlight discussed
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: IEA’s response to accusations of Pakistan
Regional2 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
World4 weeks ago
South Korean presidential guards prevent arrest of impeached Yoon after tense stand-off
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: West’s continues pressures on acting Afghan government discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Start of Syria’s transitional government period discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen Kabul’s ties with the world
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Key aspects of Ukraine-Russia peace agreement reviewed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy is ‘normal’, says finance ministry
-
World3 days ago
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
-
International Sports4 days ago
Tickets for ICC Champions Trophy final to go on sale only 4 days before match
-
Latest News4 days ago
Several aid agencies suspend operations in 28 provinces in Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project
-
Latest News2 days ago
Talks are necessary to resolve problems between Iran and Afghanistan: Araghchi