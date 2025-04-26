Tahawol
Tahawol: Possible consequences of India-Pakistan tensions reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Tahawol
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Possible consequences of India-Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
World6 hours ago
Trump and Zelenskiy meet one-on-one in Vatican basilica to seek Ukraine peace
Latest News8 hours ago
Pakistan delivered ‘strong and clear message’ to IEA: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Regional9 hours ago
At least 47 injured after explosion at port in Iran’s Bandar Abbas
Business4 weeks ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
World4 weeks ago
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Health4 weeks ago
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
World4 weeks ago
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Possible consequences of India-Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Trending
-
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan-American appointed to lead US policy on Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s top diplomat to visit China on Tuesday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to showcase goods at expo as part of KazanForum
-
Sport3 days ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan ministries and UN agencies meet to tackle refugee-related issues