Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs’ phone talks discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Afghan delegation to participate in Iran’s international expo
14 kms of TAPI pipeline laid inside Afghanistan, says project manager
WFP appeals for $25 million to help support Afghan returnees amid humanitarian crisis
Business4 weeks ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
World4 weeks ago
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
Climate Change4 weeks ago
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
World5 days ago
Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US
Latest News4 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign launched in Afghanistan
International Sports2 days ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines increases flights to China
Latest News3 days ago
China invites various Afghan delegations to attend Shanghai forums
World4 days ago
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Regional4 days ago
JD Vance arrives in India, to hold talks with Modi under US tariffs shadow