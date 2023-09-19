Tahawol
Tahawol: US’s criticism of IEA for breaking its commitments discussed
(Last Updated On: September 19, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s ongoing security concern from Afghan soil discussed
(Last Updated On: September 18, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: British scholars delegation visiting Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: September 17, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Neighbors’ concern over spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: September 16, 2023)
Tahawol11 mins ago
Tahawol: US’s criticism of IEA for breaking its commitments discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Mullah Baradar inaugurates construction of solar power plant in Kabul’s Surobi district
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan & Pakistan recent tensions discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
IEA reclaims about 700,000 acres of usurped state land
Latest News3 hours ago
IEA delegation heads to China
Sport3 weeks ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California
Sport2 weeks ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
Sport2 weeks ago
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Tahawol11 mins ago
Tahawol: US’s criticism of IEA for breaking its commitments discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan & Pakistan recent tensions discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s ongoing security concern from Afghan soil discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Acting Interior Minister meeting Chinese new ambassador to Kabul discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: British scholars delegation visiting Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing reopens after nine-day closure
-
Sport5 days ago
Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India
-
World4 days ago
China’s defence minister, not seen in weeks, skipped Vietnam meet
-
Sport2 days ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai holds talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan via video link
-
Latest News3 days ago
Women’s online university providing education to 14,000 Afghan girls
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs
-
Sport3 days ago
Injury forces Sri Lanka’s Theekshana out of Asia Cup final