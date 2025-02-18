Tehran says Iran-Afghanistan water rights issue ‘unresolved’

(Last Updated On: )

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has rejected claims that the water rights dispute between Iran and Afghanistan was resolved in recent talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei rejected the statements made earlier by Ali Reza Bigdeli, the acting head of the Iranian Embassy to Kabul, who had claimed that the water rights issue between the two countries had been resolved.

“We are certainly taking these technical matters into consideration. What has been attributed to our ambassador in Kabul is not accurate,” Baghaei said, adding that Iran will continue its efforts to secure its water rights.

Meanwhile, experts say Afghanistan and Iran have a treaty regarding water rights and adherence to it would resolve the issue.

“Until we understand the climatic conditions and based on that, seek our interests within the framework of the Helmand Water Treaty, I think we are moving further away from an understanding,” said Najibullah Sadeed, a water affairs expert.

Ali Reza Bigdeli during ongoing political and economic consultations discussed trade, transportation, health, and political cooperation issues with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet reacted to these statements, but it has stated on multiple occasions that Afghanistan is committed to meeting its obligations if water is available.