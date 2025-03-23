Torkham border reopens for pedestrians

(Last Updated On: )

Thousands of Afghan nationals crossed back into Afghanistan through Torkham crossing on Saturday after having been stranded for weeks in Pakistan due to the border closure.

Officials on both sides reopened the border to pedestrians on Saturday, after Pakistan shut the crossing on February 21 amid clashes between border forces.

Pakistani immigration officials told local media on Sunday that over 4,000 Afghans crossed back into Afghanistan on Saturday, including 1,900 with valid passports. Dawn reported that a further 2,150 were deported.

In contrast, 1,100 Pakistanis returned home.

Pakistan officials meanwhile reportedly had to process each person manually as the online immigration system had been damaged during cross-border clashes between the Pakistani and Afghan forces on March 3 and 4.

Dawn news reported that according to Pakistani authorities, only Afghans with valid visas stamped in their passports would be allowed to enter or exit Pakistan, while those carrying only Tazkiras (Afghan national identity cards) would be barred from crossing in either direction.

The restriction left hundreds of Afghans disappointed, especially those who had been waiting for weeks for the border to reopen.

The reopening of the border comes after multiple rounds of talks between jirga members from both countries. Last week they reached an agreement and reopened the crossing to trade on Tuesday.

Since then, trade activities at the border have picked up.

Customs officials told Dawn that in the past two days, 740 vehicles carrying coal, soapstone and dry fruits entered Pakistan from Afghanistan.

In contrast, around 450 export vehicles, including 133 Afghan Transit Trade Goods carriers, crossed into Afghanistan.