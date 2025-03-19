Torkham crossing to reopen after 25-day shutdown

(Last Updated On: )

The Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Afghanistan will resume trade operations on Wednesday after being shut for 25 days, Pakistan media reported.

The reopening follows successful diplomatic talks between jirga officials from both countries.

The crossing was closed on February 21 after tensions flared between border forces over the reconstruction of a checkpost by Afghanistan.

Speaking to Pakistan media, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, the head of Pakistan’s jirga, said that Afghan officials have agreed to remove the controversial checkpost that led to tensions between the two sides.

He said that a ceasefire will remain in place until a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting takes place, ensuring stability in the region. Pakistani security officials have expressed satisfaction with the Afghan authorities’ decision, Kazmi added.

A flag meeting between representatives of both countries will be held Wednesday, after which the trade route will officially reopen.

According to customs officials, the Torkham crossing facilitates daily trade worth approximately $3 million and sees the movement of around 10,000 people. The reopening is expected to restore economic activity and ease travel for traders and citizens who rely on this vital route.