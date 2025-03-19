Latest News
Imran Khan questions why Afghanistan is being made out as the ‘enemy’
Pakistan’s former prime minister and founding chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf has reportedly questioned why Islamabad is trying to make Afghanistan the enemy.
According to Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, her brother said: “Afghanistan is not our enemy, why are they trying to make it our enemy?”
Quoting Imran to the media outside the Adiala prison where he is being held she said: “Why are you trying to trigger a war with Muslim brothers?”
She noted that the PTI founder said his party would only attend a National Security Committee meeting with his permission.
This comes after the Pakistan government slammed Imran Khan’s party for not having attended a meeting this week on national security.
Replying to a question however, Aleema said Imran pointed out that terrorism attacks had dropped by 2021 but started increasing again in 2022.
Aleema said her brother was no longer getting access to newspapers or TV. She said he has also only been able to speak to his children on the phone four times in the past six months.
Aleema’s visit to the Rawalpindi prison came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered an inquiry into why Imran Khan and his lawyer Mashal Yousafzai were barred from meeting. The IHC appointed court clerk Sakina Bangash to investigate whether prison authorities unlawfully prevented the meeting.
Dawn reported that the directive came during a hearing on a contempt of court petition filed against Adiala Jail officials for failing to comply with court orders.
Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who presided over the hearing, directed jail authorities to facilitate Bangash’s visit to ascertain the facts.
Latest News
Torkham crossing to reopen after 25-day shutdown
The reopening follows successful diplomatic talks between jirga officials from both countries.
The Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Afghanistan will resume trade operations on Wednesday after being shut for 25 days, Pakistan media reported.
The reopening follows successful diplomatic talks between jirga officials from both countries.
The crossing was closed on February 21 after tensions flared between border forces over the reconstruction of a checkpost by Afghanistan.
Speaking to Pakistan media, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, the head of Pakistan’s jirga, said that Afghan officials have agreed to remove the controversial checkpost that led to tensions between the two sides.
He said that a ceasefire will remain in place until a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting takes place, ensuring stability in the region. Pakistani security officials have expressed satisfaction with the Afghan authorities’ decision, Kazmi added.
A flag meeting between representatives of both countries will be held Wednesday, after which the trade route will officially reopen.
According to customs officials, the Torkham crossing facilitates daily trade worth approximately $3 million and sees the movement of around 10,000 people. The reopening is expected to restore economic activity and ease travel for traders and citizens who rely on this vital route.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation helps needy families in Kabul during Ramadan
Bayat Foundation is once again reaching out to help people through Ramadan and have so far given food packages to dozens of needy families in Kabul city.
Foundation officials said the aid packages include flour, rice, and oil, which have been distributed to the deserving individuals after a transparent survey.
They added that their commitment to providing assistance continues not only during Ramadan but also during the winter and in times of emergencies.
“Today, we have started our Ramadan aid, which includes flour, rice, and oil. This aid is being distributed in Kabul as well as in other provinces,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
Ismail added: “The Bayat Foundation is at the forefront during the winter, the holy month of Ramadan, and whenever there are other urgent needs.”
Meanwhile, families who received the aid are urging other humanitarian organizations to follow Bayat Foundation’s example of helping those in need.
“There are ten members in my family. I have disabled and handicapped individuals. I cannot work during the day. Thank you to the Bayat Foundation and their partners for helping us,” said one recipient.
The Bayat Foundation has been providing food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the capital and provinces every Ramadan for nearly two decades.
Latest News
IEA condemns resumption of Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls it against Int’l Human Rights Law
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, stating that the resumption of attacks by the “occupying regime” is against international human rights laws and also in conflict with fundamental human values.
In a statement, the Ministry once again called on the world, especially influential countries, to declare their strong support for the “oppressed” Palestinian people and take practical and serious measures to end the occupation.
“The Islamic Emirate continues to regard the issue of Palestine as a fundamental and common issue within the Islamic Ummah and considers their just struggle and legitimate resistance as a fixed right, offering its support,” the statement read.
As a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at least 200 people, including women and children, were killed.
