Imran Khan questions why Afghanistan is being made out as the ‘enemy’

Pakistan’s former prime minister and founding chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf has reportedly questioned why Islamabad is trying to make Afghanistan the enemy.

According to Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, her brother said: “Afghanistan is not our enemy, why are they trying to make it our enemy?”

Quoting Imran to the media outside the Adiala prison where he is being held she said: “Why are you trying to trigger a war with Muslim brothers?”

She noted that the PTI founder said his party would only attend a National Security Committee meeting with his permission.

This comes after the Pakistan government slammed Imran Khan’s party for not having attended a meeting this week on national security.

Replying to a question however, Aleema said Imran pointed out that terrorism attacks had dropped by 2021 but started increasing again in 2022.

Aleema said her brother was no longer getting access to newspapers or TV. She said he has also only been able to speak to his children on the phone four times in the past six months.

Aleema’s visit to the Rawalpindi prison came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered an inquiry into why Imran Khan and his lawyer Mashal Yousafzai were barred from meeting. The IHC appointed court clerk Sakina Bangash to investigate whether prison authorities unlawfully prevented the meeting.

Dawn reported that the directive came during a hearing on a contempt of court petition filed against Adiala Jail officials for failing to comply with court orders.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who presided over the hearing, directed jail authorities to facilitate Bangash’s visit to ascertain the facts.