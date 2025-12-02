Latest News
Trump orders review of Afghan admissions after Washington shooting
The White House said on Monday that the Trump administration is “actively re-examining” the cases of all Afghan nationals who entered the United States during former President Joe Biden’s administration, following a deadly shooting in Washington, D.C.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that “any individual who threatens our national security or our citizenry will be subject to removal,” adding that US President Donald Trump has “permanently paused the migration of foreign nationals from third world countries that pose a very high risk to the United States.”
“For too long, past American presidents supported self-destructive immigration policies that allowed foreigners who outright hate our country and have no interest in assimilating into our culture,” she said.
The review was announced days after 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom was fatally shot in the nation’s capital. Authorities have charged Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, in connection with the killing.
A second service member, 24-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, remains in hospital in critical condition.
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump described the Wolfe family as “unbelievably great people” and urged the public to pray for their son.
Leavitt said the administration would ensure “the monster responsible for this atrocity is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and faces the most severe punishment possible,” adding that the government must also address “why this atrocity was allowed to happen in the first place.”
Separately, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Friday that it will conduct a new review of all green card holders from what it calls “countries of concern.”
Latest News
EU and UNESCO launch new initiative to boost literacy and economic resilience in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) and UNESCO have announced a new €4.7 million ($5.4 million) initiative aimed at expanding community-based literacy programmes and strengthening economic resilience across Afghanistan.
The project is set to support approximately 7,500 young people and adults — including returnees and members of host communities — in five provinces.
Participants will receive combined literacy and numeracy instruction, equivalent to a third-grade level, alongside vocational training designed to meet local economic needs.
The skills training component will focus on practical, income-generating activities such as tailoring, dairy production, poultry farming, and small-scale agriculture, enabling participants to earn a sustainable livelihood from home or within their communities.
UNESCO noted that this initiative builds on its ongoing literacy and skills-training programmes, which have reached more than 56,000 learners since 2023. The organization emphasized that the new programme aims to equip Afghan communities with the tools needed to navigate daily economic challenges and strengthen self-reliance.
EU and UNESCO representatives underscored the urgency of expanding such support.
The EU Chargé d’Affaires stated that investing in learning and skills is essential to helping Afghan families improve their well-being. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering communities through education and livelihood opportunities.
Latest News
China urges Tajikistan to protect citizens after border attack
China has called on Tajikistan to “take all necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese citizens and businesses following a drone attack that killed several Chinese workers in Tajikistan last week.
Tajik officials claim the drone entered the country from neighboring Afghanistan.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met with senior security officials on Monday to discuss measures to strengthen security along the southern border with Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), expressed sorrow over the attack and pledged to assist in identifying those responsible.
According to a statement issued by Tajikistan’s presidential office, “during the past week two incidents of gunfire occurred across the border into Tajikistan, resulting in five deaths and five injuries.”
Rahmon “strongly condemned the illegal and provocative actions of Afghan citizens” and ordered authorities “to resolve the issue and prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.”
The statement Tuesday did not provide details on all of the victims. Government sources said a drone strike targeted a camp housing employees in Khatlon province last week, killing three Chinese workers.
The security meeting came a day after Chinese Ambassador Guo Zhijun contacted Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and a senior security official to press for stronger border protection. “Guo demanded that Tajikistan take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens,” the Chinese embassy in Dushanbe said, adding that Tajik authorities committed to “immediately upgrade security measures to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens to the fullest extent of the law.”
Chinese workers in Tajikistan are primarily involved in mining and construction projects. Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, have sought to expand trade and cooperation with Afghanistan despite persistent security challenges.
Tajik forces have previously conducted cross-border operations, including using a drone to kill two suspected drug smugglers from Afghanistan last month. In August, Afghan forces and Tajik border guards exchanged fire.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killings of the three Chinese workers and blamed “those seeking to create disorder, instability, & mistrust among the countries of the region.” It said the Afghan government “stands ready for information-sharing, technical collaboration, & joint assessments in order to identify those responsible for the incident.”
The attack comes amid broader regional tensions. Afghanistan’s eastern and southern borders with Pakistan have seen recent clashes, killing dozens and disrupting trade. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militants who carry out attacks on its security forces, a claim the Islamic Emirate denies.
Latest News
Kabul and Dushanbe vow to boost border coordination and security cooperation
Afghanistan and Tajikistan have agreed to enhance border coordination, expand security cooperation, and convene upcoming technical meetings between their joint committees, following a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister, told Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin that relations between Kabul and Dushanbe have seen notable improvements in recent months.
He said both sides have cultivated a renewed atmosphere of trust across political, economic, and security spheres, but warned that “certain groups” are attempting to disrupt this progress.
Muttaqi reaffirmed Kabul’s readiness to cooperate on joint investigations and practical steps aimed at strengthening border security. He also reiterated Afghanistan’s condemnation of the recent killing of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, stressing the need for coordinated regional action against such incidents.
Tajikistan’s foreign minister, Muhriddin, expressed his country’s commitment to constructive engagement with Afghanistan and voiced support for expanded border coordination and deeper bilateral cooperation.
The conversation comes at a time of heightened regional focus on border management, security risks, and cross-border economic activity—areas in which both countries are seeking greater stability and collaboration.
