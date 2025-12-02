Latest News
UN Security Council to review rising Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
IEA officials last week accused Pakistan of carrying out new strikes in Khost, Kunar and Paktika, claiming women and children were among the casualties. Pakistan’s military denied responsibility.
The UN Security Council is expected to discuss escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan this month, as cross Durand Line clashes, airstrikes and militant attacks fuel growing fears of wider regional instability.
Diplomats say the situation will be raised during the Council’s quarterly briefing on Afghanistan, where senior UN officials from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) are set to present updates on security, humanitarian needs and political developments.
Friction between Islamabad and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has been building since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Pakistan in late 2022.
The standoff escalated sharply in October when Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of launching strikes in Kabul and Paktika. Pakistan denies conducting the attacks but maintains that Afghan soil is being used for operations by the TTP—an allegation the IEA rejects.
A UN monitoring report released in July said the TTP continues to receive “substantial logistical and operational support” from inside Afghanistan.
In the days following the October accusations, fierce clashes erupted at multiple points along the Durand Line. Pakistan reportedly carried out airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar provinces on 15 October, while skirmishes and retaliatory fire left both civilians and security personnel dead or injured.
UNAMA confirmed that at least 17 civilians were killed and more than 340 wounded in Spin Boldak, with additional casualties documented across Paktika, Kunar, Paktia and Helmand.
Ceasefire Holds, but Talks Stall
The two sides agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire on 15 October, later extended and formalised in Doha with mediation from Qatar and Türkiye. While largely holding, the truce has been punctuated by sporadic incidents, including a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika on 17 October and renewed exchanges of fire near Spin Boldak on 6 November.
Negotiations in Doha have meanwhile stalled, with Pakistan pressing Kabul to take decisive action against the TTP. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif warned in late October of the possibility of “open war” if no agreement is reached.
Tensions have been further aggravated by militant attacks inside Pakistan. Two suicide bombings on 11 and 12 November killed 15 people, including one outside a courthouse in Islamabad. Pakistan has blamed Afghan nationals and again accused the IEA of enabling militants. Afghan authorities dismiss the allegations.
Humanitarian crisis deepens
The widening security rift comes as Afghanistan faces one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. OCHA estimates that 22.9 million people—over half the population—required assistance in 2025.
This year’s mass return of nearly two million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan has placed immense pressure on crossing facilities and aid networks. A series of deadly earthquakes since August has also compounded the suffering.
Council weighs response
With the ceasefire fragile and talks at an impasse, UN Security Council members are expected to consider their options. Diplomats say one proposal under discussion is a resolution urging both sides to avoid further escalation, recommit to dialogue, and respect counter-terrorism obligations—including halting any support to the TTP.
UNAMA’s mandate runs until 17 March 2026, and officials are expected to brief the Council on the security situation, humanitarian constraints, and ongoing political engagement efforts, including the Doha process.
As the areas along the disputed Durand Line remain volatile, analysts warn that even a limited miscalculation could quickly widen the conflict—heightening risks for civilians and complicating UN efforts to stabilise the region.
Latest News
EU and UNESCO launch new initiative to boost literacy and economic resilience in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) and UNESCO have announced a new €4.7 million ($5.4 million) initiative aimed at expanding community-based literacy programmes and strengthening economic resilience across Afghanistan.
The project is set to support approximately 7,500 young people and adults — including returnees and members of host communities — in five provinces.
Participants will receive combined literacy and numeracy instruction, equivalent to a third-grade level, alongside vocational training designed to meet local economic needs.
The skills training component will focus on practical, income-generating activities such as tailoring, dairy production, poultry farming, and small-scale agriculture, enabling participants to earn a sustainable livelihood from home or within their communities.
UNESCO noted that this initiative builds on its ongoing literacy and skills-training programmes, which have reached more than 56,000 learners since 2023. The organization emphasized that the new programme aims to equip Afghan communities with the tools needed to navigate daily economic challenges and strengthen self-reliance.
EU and UNESCO representatives underscored the urgency of expanding such support.
The EU Chargé d’Affaires stated that investing in learning and skills is essential to helping Afghan families improve their well-being. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering communities through education and livelihood opportunities.
Latest News
China urges Tajikistan to protect citizens after border attack
Rahmon “strongly condemned the illegal and provocative actions of Afghan citizens” and ordered authorities “to resolve the issue and prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.”
China has called on Tajikistan to “take all necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese citizens and businesses following a drone attack that killed several Chinese workers in Tajikistan last week.
Tajik officials claim the drone entered the country from neighboring Afghanistan.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met with senior security officials on Monday to discuss measures to strengthen security along the southern border with Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), expressed sorrow over the attack and pledged to assist in identifying those responsible.
According to a statement issued by Tajikistan’s presidential office, “during the past week two incidents of gunfire occurred across the border into Tajikistan, resulting in five deaths and five injuries.”
The statement Tuesday did not provide details on all of the victims. Government sources said a drone strike targeted a camp housing employees in Khatlon province last week, killing three Chinese workers.
The security meeting came a day after Chinese Ambassador Guo Zhijun contacted Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and a senior security official to press for stronger border protection. “Guo demanded that Tajikistan take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens,” the Chinese embassy in Dushanbe said, adding that Tajik authorities committed to “immediately upgrade security measures to protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and citizens to the fullest extent of the law.”
Chinese workers in Tajikistan are primarily involved in mining and construction projects. Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, have sought to expand trade and cooperation with Afghanistan despite persistent security challenges.
Tajik forces have previously conducted cross-border operations, including using a drone to kill two suspected drug smugglers from Afghanistan last month. In August, Afghan forces and Tajik border guards exchanged fire.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killings of the three Chinese workers and blamed “those seeking to create disorder, instability, & mistrust among the countries of the region.” It said the Afghan government “stands ready for information-sharing, technical collaboration, & joint assessments in order to identify those responsible for the incident.”
The attack comes amid broader regional tensions. Afghanistan’s eastern and southern borders with Pakistan have seen recent clashes, killing dozens and disrupting trade. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militants who carry out attacks on its security forces, a claim the Islamic Emirate denies.
Latest News
Kabul and Dushanbe vow to boost border coordination and security cooperation
Muttaqi also reiterated Afghanistan’s condemnation of the recent killing of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan.
Afghanistan and Tajikistan have agreed to enhance border coordination, expand security cooperation, and convene upcoming technical meetings between their joint committees, following a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister, told Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin that relations between Kabul and Dushanbe have seen notable improvements in recent months.
He said both sides have cultivated a renewed atmosphere of trust across political, economic, and security spheres, but warned that “certain groups” are attempting to disrupt this progress.
Muttaqi reaffirmed Kabul’s readiness to cooperate on joint investigations and practical steps aimed at strengthening border security. He also reiterated Afghanistan’s condemnation of the recent killing of Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, stressing the need for coordinated regional action against such incidents.
Tajikistan’s foreign minister, Muhriddin, expressed his country’s commitment to constructive engagement with Afghanistan and voiced support for expanded border coordination and deeper bilateral cooperation.
The conversation comes at a time of heightened regional focus on border management, security risks, and cross-border economic activity—areas in which both countries are seeking greater stability and collaboration.
