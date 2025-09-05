World
Trump to rename Department of Defense the ‘Department of War,’ official says
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defense the “Department of War,” a White House official said on Thursday, a move that would put Trump’s stamp on the government’s biggest organization.
The order would authorize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Defense Department and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as “Secretary of War,” “Department of War,” and “Deputy Secretary of War” in official correspondence and public communications, according to a White House fact sheet, Reuters reported.
The move would instruct Hegseth to recommend legislative and executive actions required to make the renaming permanent.
Since taking office in January, Trump has set out to rename a range of places and institutions, including the Gulf of Mexico, and to restore the original names of military bases that were changed after racial justice protests.
Department name changes are rare and require congressional approval, but Trump’s fellow Republicans hold slim majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, and the party’s congressional leaders have shown little appetite for opposing any of Trump’s initiatives.
The U.S. Department of Defense was called the War Department until 1949, when Congress consolidated the Army, Navy and Air Force in the wake of World War Two. The name was chosen in part to signal that in the nuclear age, the U.S. was focused on preventing wars, according to historians.
Changing the name again will be costly and require updating signs and letterheads used not only by officials at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., but also military installations around the world.
An effort by former President Joe Biden to rename nine bases that honored the Confederacy and Confederate leaders was set to cost the Army $39 million. That effort was reversed by Hegseth earlier this year.
The Trump administration’s government downsizing team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, has sought to carry out cuts at the Pentagon in a bid to save money.
“Why not put this money toward supporting military families or toward employing diplomats that help prevent conflicts from starting in the first place?” said Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a military veteran and member of the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
“Because Trump would rather use our military to score political points than to strengthen our national security and support our brave servicemembers and their families – that’s why,” she told Reuters.
LONG TIME IN THE MAKING
Critics have said the planned name change is not only costly, but an unnecessary distraction for the Pentagon.
Hegseth has said that changing the name is “not just about words — it’s about the warrior ethos.”
This year, one of Trump’s closest congressional allies, Republican U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, introduced a bill that would make it easier for a president to reorganize and rename agencies.
“We’re just going to do it. I’m sure Congress will go along if we need that … Defense is too defensive. We want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive too if we have to be,” Trump said last month.
Trump also mentioned the possibility of a name change in June, when he suggested that the name was originally changed to be “politically correct.”
But for some in the Trump administration, the effort goes back much further.
During Trump’s first term, current FBI Director Kash Patel, who was briefly at the Pentagon, had a sign-off on his emails that read: “Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense & the War Department.”
“I view it as a tribute to the history and heritage of the Department of Defense,” Patel told Reuters in 2021.
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia, discusses partnership with Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would “fully support” Russia’s army as a “fraternal duty”, and Russian President Vladimir Putin called the two countries’ ties “special”, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.
Kim and Putin held a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of China’s celebrations to mark the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two in Beijing, Reuters reported.
The pair flanked Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade for the first such gathering of the three countries’ leaders since the early days of the Cold War.
Kim’s Beijing trip offered his first-ever chance to meet Putin and Xi together, as well as mingle with the more than two dozen other national leaders who attended the events.
Analysts view his unprecedented gathering on Wednesday with Xi and Putin as a major propaganda win for the reclusive state’s leader.
State media photos showed Kim standing or walking with Putin and Xi side by side with a smile, and state newspaper Rodong Sinmun’s Thursday edition predominantly featured Kim’s visit.
Kim’s whereabouts remain unclear on Thursday.
“Comrade Kim Jong Un and President Putin exchanged candid opinions on important international and regional issues,” KCNA said.
Putin “highly praised” North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine and said the two countries’ relations are “special ones of trust, friendship and alliance”, KCNA added.
North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow in its war against Ukraine, read the report.
South Korea’s intelligence agency estimated this week that some 2,000 North Korean soldiers sent to fight for Russia have been killed.
It believes North Korea plans to deploy another 6,000 troops, with about 1,000 combat soldiers already in Russia.
Kim and Putin discussed in detail the long-term plans for partnership and reaffirmed their “steadfast will” to elevate bilateral relations to a high level, according to KCNA.
After the pair talked and left the room, Kim’s staffer was spotted cleaning a chair and a sidetable touched by the leader, in what analysts say is part of a suite of security measures to keep other countries, even friendly ones, from trying to glean information about his health.
Last year, the two leaders signed a mutual defence treaty, which calls for each side to come to the other’s aid in case of an armed attack.
Trump says he is disappointed with Putin, not worried about China-Russia ties
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was “very disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin and added without elaborating that his administration was planning to take some actions to bring down deaths in Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The Republican leader also said he was not concerned about warm ties between Russia and China.
Trump held a summit with Putin in Alaska in mid-August and subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and key European and NATO alliance leaders at the White House.
Following those meetings, Trump said he expected Zelenskiy and Putin to hold a bilateral meeting before a trilateral meeting that would also include Trump. Zelenskiy has said Russia was doing everything it could to prevent a meeting between him and Putin, while Russia says the agenda for such a meeting was not ready.
“I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live,” Trump said in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show.
Trump has told Zelenskiy that Washington would help guarantee Ukraine’s security in any deal. Trump has also renewed a threat to impose further sanctions on Russia if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, and Trump has said “land-swapping” and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement, read the report.
Ukraine opposes the idea of legally recognizing any Ukrainian territory as Russian. But it has tacitly acknowledged it will almost certainly have to accept some de facto territorial losses.
Trump was also asked in the interview if he was concerned “about an axis forming against the United States with China and Russia.”
“I am not concerned at all … We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me,” he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Putin on Tuesday for talks in China, calling him his “old friend.”
Xi also held talks on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has been targeted by Trump over its purchases of Russian oil.
China kicked off its largest-ever military parade on Wednesday in a show of its growing firepower and geopolitical clout as Xi sought to cast Beijing as the custodian of a post-U.S. international order, Reuters reported.
“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Xi hosts ‘old friend’ Putin, Kim ahead of military parade in challenge to West
China’s President Xi Jinping convened his Russian and North Korean counterparts in Beijing for the first time on Tuesday, a show of solidarity with countries shunned by the West over their role in Europe’s worst war in 80 years.
Xi hosted Vladimir Putin for talks at the Great Hall of the People and then at his personal residence, calling him his “old friend,” Reuters reported.
A few hours later, Kim Jong Un’s armoured train was spotted by a Reuters witness arriving in the Chinese capital. North Korean state media confirmed Kim’s arrival, showing his daughter Kim Ju Ae accompanying him.
Ju Ae, whom South Korean intelligence consider her father’s most likely successor, is making her international debut after years of being seen next to Kim at major domestic events.
Xi, Putin and Kim are set to take centre stage at a massive military parade on Wednesday, where the Chinese president will flaunt his vision for a new global order as U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies strain Western alliances.
Beyond the pomp, analysts are watching whether the trio may signal closer defence relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
It would also be a blow for Trump, who has talked up his close relations with all three leaders and touted his peacemaking credentials as Russia’s three-and-a-half-year war with Ukraine has raged on.
In a thinly veiled swipe at this rival across the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Xi told a summit of more than 20 leaders of non-Western countries: “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics.”
Xi also held talks on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, whose country has been targeted by Trump over its purchases of Russian oil seen as helping finance Putin’s war effort.
Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the summit “performative” and accused China and India, the biggest buyers of Russian crude, of being “bad actors” by fuelling Russia’s war.
As Putin and Xi met, Russia’s Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation signed a deal to increase gas supplies and penned an agreement on a new pipeline that could supply China for 30 years.
At a time when Trump has set his sights on a Nobel Peace Prize, any new concentration of military power in the East that includes Russia will ring alarm bells for the West.
“Trilateral military exercises between Russia, China and North Korea seem nearly inevitable,” wrote Youngjun Kim, an analyst at the U.S.-based National Bureau of Asian Research, in March, citing how the conflict in Ukraine had pushed Moscow and Pyongyang closer.
“Until a few years ago, China and Russia were important partners in imposing international sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests… (they) are now potential military partners of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea during a crisis on the Korean peninsula,” he added, using the diplomatically isolated country’s official name.
The North Korean leader has supplied more than 15,000 troops to support Putin’s war in Ukraine.
In 2024, he also hosted the Russian leader in Pyongyang – the first summit of its kind in 24 years – in a move widely interpreted as a snub to Xi and an attempt to ease his pariah status by reducing North Korea’s dependence on China.
About 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed fighting for Russia in the Kursk region, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency, which believes Pyongyang is planning another deployment.
Putin also told the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin that a “fair balance in the security sphere” must be restored, shorthand for Russia’s criticism of the eastward expansion of NATO.
For Kim, the parade will mark the largest multilateral diplomatic event he has ever attended, offering the reclusive young leader an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons, and expand his diplomatic circle.
Before crossing to China early on Tuesday, Kim visited a missile laboratory.
The visit was geared towards “showing off (North Korea’s) status as a nuclear power” just before “standing alongside Xi and Putin, which is intended to suggest support for North Korea as a nuclear state,” said Hong Min, North Korea analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
At the Beijing railway station, Kim and his daughter were greeted by senior Chinese officials including top-ranked Communist Party official Cai Qi and foreign minister Wang Yi, according to North Korean state media.
Painstaking planning has also gone into China’s “Victory Day” parade, marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of World War Two, with downtown Beijing paralysed by security measures and traffic controls for weeks.
Alongside the showcase of cutting-edge military hardware in front of an estimated 50,000 spectators, authorities plan to release more than 80,000 “peace doves” during the event.
