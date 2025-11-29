Turkish chargé d’affaires holds farewell meeting with Afghanistan’s foreign minister in Kabul

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Cenk Ünal, Chargé d’Affaires and Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as ways to strengthen political and economic ties. Minister Muttaqi expressed appreciation for Turkey’s extensive efforts in hosting Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations.

Ünal conveyed his satisfaction with the cooperation received from the Afghan Foreign Ministry and the officials of the Islamic Emirate, noting that he was pleased to have successfully completed his mission in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi, in turn, commended Ünal’s service and wished him success in his future assignments.