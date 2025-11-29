Latest News
Turkish chargé d’affaires holds farewell meeting with Afghanistan’s foreign minister in Kabul
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Cenk Ünal, Chargé d’Affaires and Counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as ways to strengthen political and economic ties. Minister Muttaqi expressed appreciation for Turkey’s extensive efforts in hosting Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations.
Ünal conveyed his satisfaction with the cooperation received from the Afghan Foreign Ministry and the officials of the Islamic Emirate, noting that he was pleased to have successfully completed his mission in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi, in turn, commended Ünal’s service and wished him success in his future assignments.
Nearly 100 tons of smuggled, low-quality fuel destroyed in Islam Qala
The Ministry of Finance says nearly 100 tons of smuggled and substandard petrol and diesel have been destroyed at the Islam Qala customs facility in Herat province.
Officials stated that smugglers had attempted to secretly bring the fuel into Afghanistan using commercial vehicles. Following laboratory analysis and a ruling from the court, the relevant authorities disposed of the seized fuel.
Pakistan says ceasefire with Afghanistan not holding as militants still carry out attacks
Pakistan’s foreign ministry says the ceasefire with Afghanistan is not holding as Afghan nationals are still carrying out attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told a news conference on Friday that the aim of the ceasefire agreement was to end militant attacks in Pakistan.
“The ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan does not imply a traditional ceasefire implemented after two belligerent states engage in war or conflict,” Andrabi said. “The Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire implied that there would be no terrorist attacks by Afghan-sponsored terrorist proxies inside Pakistan.”
He added that since the understanding was reached, there have been “major terrorist attacks.”
Andrabi noted that attacks involving Afghan nationals, including one in Islamabad, make it difficult for Pakistan to be “very optimistic about the ceasefire.”
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over security issues have escalated to an unprecedented level. About a month and a half ago, Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Afghan territory, and the two sides clashed near the Durand Line.
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are being orchestrated by militant groups in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected this claim and said that Pakistan should seek the root of the insecurity problem on its own soil.
Trump urged to learn from Afghanistan, not pressure Ukraine
Daniel Fried, former US ambassador to Poland, has urged President Donald Trump to take lessons from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and avoid pushing Ukraine into an unfavorable peace agreement with Russia.
Trump is seeking to broker an end to the war between Kyiv and Moscow. After initially proposing a 28-point plan, discussions have now been narrowed to a 19-point framework, which Ukraine largely supports; however, Russia’s position remains uncertain.
European officials have expressed concern that Trump may pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept any agreement. Experts at a recent Atlantic Council meeting warned that a poorly negotiated deal could represent a “strategic failure for the free world.”
Some analysts have drawn parallels between Trump’s push to end the Ukraine conflict and the hasty US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to the rapid collapse of the previous government and the return of the Islamic Emirate to power.
Daniel Fried, the former US ambassador to Poland who helped lead the West’s response to Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine after 2014’s illegal annexation of Crimea, said the conflict in Europe and the Afghanistan war are “not alike” – but lessons can and should be learned.
“A bad framework, such as the happily-overtaken 28 points, could presage a strategic defeat for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the free world generally,” he told The Independent. “We seem to be past that point, perhaps because some within the administration recognised that failure in Ukraine could indeed become Trump’s Big Defeat.
“The lesson to be learned? Don’t sign on to bad deals for the sake of signing something,” he said.
