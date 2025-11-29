Latest News
US pauses visas for all Afghan passport holders, suspends asylum decisions
The US State Department has announced it has paused issuing visas to anyone travelling on an Afghan passport, citing public safety concerns amid the Trump administration’s intensified immigration crackdown following the attack on two National Guard members.
The decision was announced Friday, alongside a separate move by US immigration authorities to halt all asylum rulings until further notice.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that visa issuance for “ALL individuals traveling on Afghan passports” had been paused. The measures follow the naming of Afghan national Rahmanaullah Lakanwal as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in Washington, DC, which killed National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and left Andrew Wolfe critically injured.
Authorities allege Lakanwal ambushed the Guardsmen near the White House. Beckstrom, 20, died Thursday night, while Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition. The CIA confirmed this week that Lakanwal previously worked for the agency in Afghanistan before moving to the US under the 2021 “Operation Allies Welcome” programme.
US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Friday that charges against Lakanwal had been upgraded to first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.
In a separate announcement, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said all asylum decisions had been paused to ensure “maximum” vetting. He also revealed he had begun a “full-scale, rigorous re-examination” of every green card issued to individuals from “countries of concern” at President Trump’s direction.
The administration’s latest steps mark a further tightening of US immigration policy. Trump, who labeled the Washington shooting a “terrorist attack”, has repeatedly criticized the Biden-era programmes that enabled Afghan allies to resettle in the United States.
On Thursday, Trump ordered a review of green card applications from 19 “countries of concern” and signaled plans to suspend immigration from what he termed “Third World countries”. He also pledged to deport non-citizens deemed security risks or “non-compatible with Western civilization”.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has imposed several restrictive immigration measures, including setting a refugee admissions cap of just 7,500 for 2026 — the lowest since 1980.
Latest News
Afghanistan ready to expand its ties and cooperation with ECO: FM Muttaqi
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, took part for the first time in the 29th Meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers, which was hosted by Kazakhstan and held online, stating that Afghanistan is ready to expand its relations and cooperation with the organization.
According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in this online meeting Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed and exchanged views on the four-year achievements of the Islamic Emirate in the security, economic, and trade sectors, the extensive fight against narcotics, and also Afghanistan’s important geographical position in the context of regional connectivity.
Muttaqi added that Afghanistan is prepared to broaden its relations and cooperation with ECO and the regional countries in various areas.
He emphasized: “Member countries can take advantage of Afghanistan’s diverse economic and commercial capacities and opportunities within the framework of this organization.”
The member states considered the expansion of relations with Afghanistan important and praised the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in combating narcotics and its progress in the area of economic stability.
In this meeting, the regional countries also stressed that major regional projects in the sectors of transport, agriculture, and trade should be implemented jointly, and that joint efforts should be undertaken regarding climate change.
The Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan described Afghanistan as an inseparable member of ECO and introduced Afghanistan as the closest and most effective route for trade and transit to South Asian countries.
The meeting concluded after approving the 2026 budget, evaluating the Secretariat’s one-year activities, and deciding on the date and venue of the next meeting.
Latest News
Kabul condemns attack on Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, calls it an attempt to sow distrust
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly condemned the attack on Chinese citizens in Khatlon province, Tajikistan, and expressed its condolences to both China and Tajikistan.
The Islamic Emirate said the attack was carried out by elements aiming to create instability and foster distrust among countries in the region. It assured the Tajik government of its full cooperation, including information sharing and joint assessments, to identify those responsible.
Earlier, the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that three Chinese employees of a company were killed in a drone attack in Khatlon province.
Latest News
Tajikistan says three Chinese workers killed in attack from Afghanistan
The Tajik government said on Thursday that three employees of a Chinese company were killed in an attack by a drone “launched from Afghan territory.”
The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the drone was carrying grenades and firearms.
The ministry claimed that “criminal groups” operating inside Afghanistan were responsible for the attack.
Tajikistan condemned the attack and called on Islamic Emirate authorities to take “effective measures” to ensure stability and security along the border.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack.
“The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet responded to the news.
US pauses visas for all Afghan passport holders, suspends asylum decisions
Blasts hit sanctioned tankers off Turkey’s coast, rescues underway
ACL: Abu Muslim secures narrow win as Sarsabz Yashlar and Jawanan Perozi draw
Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan ready to expand its ties and cooperation with ECO: FM Muttaqi
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Saar: Motive in US National Guard attack discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Denial of Attacking Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: UNAMA’s response to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan looks to India partnership as Pakistan shuts down key trade corridor
-
Latest News5 days ago
Major collision narrowly avoided at Delhi airport after Afghan flight lands on wrong runway
-
Regional5 days ago
Gunmen and suicide bombers attack paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s DABS outlines causes of power outages and unveils long-term energy strategy
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League match postponed following former player’s death
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian gold mining investors
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan hailed as ‘paradise for investment,’ says Commerce Minister during India visit