UN chief must refrain from using careless language: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has strongly condemned the irresponsible remarks of Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding the ban on women working in the UNAMA office and added that the UN chief “must be aware of the meaning of his words and expressions and refrain from using careless language.”
Mujahid said in a statement: “The head of the United Nations must be aware of the meaning of his words and expressions and refrain from using careless language.”
According to Mujahid, the laws and guidelines concerning women and men in Afghanistan are based on Islamic Sharia law and are in accordance with it.
He added: “If someone is not aware of Sharia laws, that is their own problem, and instead of accusing others, they should educate themselves.”
Earlier, Guterres had called the Islamic Emirate’s decision to ban women from working in UN offices in Afghanistan “stupid.”
Pakistan voices concern of ‘terror threats’ linked to Afghanistan
Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to take stronger action against alleged terrorist groups it says are operating from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.
Addressing a Council meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, named groups including Al Qaeda, IS-Khorasan (Daesh), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and Baloch insurgents such as the BLA and Majeed Brigade as active threats across the border.
He said militant networks pose the gravest threat to its national security.
“We have credible evidence of collaboration among these groups through joint training, illicit weapons trade, refuge to terrorists, and coordinated attacks,” Ahmed declaimed.
He also stated that more than 60 militant camps currently serve as hubs for infiltration into Pakistan, targeting civilians, security forces, and development projects.
In addition, Ahmed claimed that the threat extends into cyberspace, citing nearly 70 propaganda accounts linked to Afghan IP addresses spreading extremist messaging.
He called on social media platforms to work more closely with governments to curb online extremist networks.
Ahmed also highlighted Pakistan and China’s joint request to the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee to formally designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations. He pressed the Council to act swiftly.
Turning to the TTP, Ahmed described it as the largest UN-designated group operating in Afghanistan, with nearly 6,000 fighters. He said Pakistan had prevented multiple infiltration attempts and seized caches of advanced military equipment left behind after the international
withdrawal from Afghanistan. “These efforts come at a heavy price … just this month, 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in a single incident,” he noted.
Ahmed’s remarks came just days after Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, rejected claims that Afghan territory is being used to threaten other nations. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate remains committed to the Doha Agreement with the United States and that Afghan soil will not be misused against any country.
“No one can provide evidence that the United States, its allies, or any other country has been threatened from Afghanistan during this period,” Mujahid said. He added that while Afghanistan has no military agreements with any state, the government’s policy is to prevent its territory from being used against neighbors.
Afghanistan can join future SCO meetings as observer: Kabulov
Russia’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, has said that Afghanistan will be able to participate as an observer in upcoming meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Kabulov made the remarks during a meeting with Gul Hassan Hassan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Moscow, noting that at the most recent SCO summit, member states voted by majority to grant Afghanistan observer status — enabling its formal participation in future sessions, according to a statement released by the Afghan embassy.
Ambassador Hassan welcomed the move, describing Afghanistan’s engagement in SCO meetings as vital for building genuine regional cooperation and understanding.
The Islamic Emirate has also underlined the importance of involvement in the SCO. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said active participation in such forums is essential to fostering trust and strengthening ties with neighboring countries.
The latest SCO summit was held recently in China, where leaders discussed regional security, economic issues, and expanded cooperation.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a regional political, economic and international security organization of ten member states. It was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In June 2017, it expanded to eight states, with India and Pakistan. Iran joined the group in July 2023, and Belarus in July 2024. Several countries are engaged as observers or dialogue partners.
China urges continued global engagement with Afghanistan
On the humanitarian front, Geng appealed to traditional donors to increase funding and “stop politicizing humanitarian relief.”
China has urged the international community to maintain engagement with Afghanistan, warning that isolating the country would undermine efforts to ensure stability and long-term development.
Speaking at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said Afghanistan remains stable overall but continues to face “multiple challenges” ranging from humanitarian needs to counter-terrorism, human rights, and economic development.
“The international community should take an objective, fair, rational, and pragmatic attitude toward Afghanistan to help the country get on the right track and integrated into the international community,” Geng said.
He stressed that Afghanistan’s reintegration must be a gradual process requiring “long-term commitment,” and called for sustained dialogue and trust-building with Kabul.
The UN secretary-general’s latest report highlighted ongoing terrorist threats inside Afghanistan. Geng meanwhile urged the Afghan authorities to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation with regional partners to prevent militant groups from exploiting Afghan territory. He cautioned against “double standards and selectivity” in global counter-terrorism efforts.
On the humanitarian front, Geng appealed to traditional donors to increase funding and “stop politicizing humanitarian relief.”
Without naming Washington, he also urged “a certain country” to resume aid, lift unilateral sanctions, and fulfill its “historical responsibilities” toward the Afghan people.
China also reiterated its call for women’s equal access to education, healthcare, jobs, and participation in public affairs, saying these are essential for Afghanistan’s “peace, stability, development, and prosperity.” Geng encouraged Kabul to adopt more inclusive governance and measures to safeguard basic rights.
As a neighbor with deep economic and security interests, China signaled its readiness to expand trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation with Afghanistan.
“China stands ready to continue working with all parties to promote peace, development, and lasting stability in Afghanistan,” Geng told the Council.
