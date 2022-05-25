Latest News
UN Security Council urges IEA to lift restrictions on women, girls
The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities in Afghanistan to “swiftly reverse” policies and practices that are restricting the human rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.
The 15-member council agreed to the Norway-drafted statement nearly two weeks after it discussed the situation behind closed-doors. It expressed “deep concern regarding the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban (IEA).”
Earlier this month the IEA ordered women to cover their faces in public. They also asked television broadcasters to ensure that female presenters on local stations cover their faces when on air.
“The members of the Security Council called on the Taliban (IEA) to swiftly reverse the policies and practices which are currently restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls,” read the Security Council statement.
Under the IEA’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August last year, the IEA said it would respect women’s rights, Reuters reported.
However in March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
The Security Council “reiterated their call on the Taliban (IEA) to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.”
Tajikistan to host regional security summit on Afghanistan
Tajikistan is scheduled to host a regional security summit on Afghanistan on Thursday and Friday this week.
The meeting will be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and will be attended by representatives from countries in the region.
In addition to this, another meeting was held this week between an Afghan Defense Ministry delegation and the commander of the Uzbek Border Guards.
At this meeting, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials reassured Uzbekistan that Afghanistan’s territory will not pose a threat to any country.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan will host this week’s meeting following successive meetings of regional countries on the situation in Afghanistan, which will be attended by national security advisers of countries in the region.
They are expected to review the security, political, economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The meeting will be held on Thursday and Friday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and will be attended by India’s national security adviser and representatives from Russia, China, Iran and Central Asian countries, Indian media reported, but it is unclear whether Pakistan will send a delegation to this meeting or not.
“The border situation and the threat posed by terrorism to Central Asian countries and Afghanistan’s other neighbors will be discussed at the meeting,” India’s national security adviser was quoted as saying. “Women’s rights and the need to form an inclusive government will also be discussed,” The Times of India reported.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has repeatedly said that there is no threat from Afghanistan to neighboring countries and the region, and instead called on these countries to expand their interactions and cooperation with the new Afghan government.
IEA says talks ongoing with Turkey and Qatar for operation of Afghan airports
An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official in the Qatari capital of Doha said on Tuesday that negotiations between the Afghan interim government along with Turkey and Qatar have not stopped.
Mohammed Naim Wardak from the IEA’s office said an agreement signed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concerned ground operations at the Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat airports and the deal had a contract period of one-and-a-half years.
Wardak said the deal was struck with a UAE company providing services at the airport before the IEA entered Kabul and it did not include the operation of airports, Reuters reported.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry said on January 27 that the delegations from Qatar, Turkiye, and the interim IEA government agreed on several issues regarding key issues about how the International Airport of Kabul would be managed and operated.
IEA assures Afghan protesters in Pakistan they will be safe at home
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Afghans who fled to Pakistan following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) take over in August last year can return home and their safety will be ensured.
The ministry said that a number of Afghans who have been protesting in Islamabad for some time now want to be evacuated to other countries.
These Afghans have told Pakistani media that their lives would be in danger if they returned home.
However, the IEA’s foreign ministry said this would not be the case and that “the Islamic Emirate reiterates that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, there is no threat to them, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or region.”
“The Islamic Emirate considers ensuring the security of every citizen as its religious and national duty,” the IEA said in the statement.
The ministry also said that many of the protesters are people who have been living in Pakistan for years and are now using the opportunity to try to get asylum in Western countries.
They are an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 Afghans in Pakistan who fled there during last year’s take over. This is in addition to the 1.5 million refugees who have been living in Pakistan for decades.
On Monday, hundreds of Afghan nationals, who have been camping outside the National Press Club in Islamabad for weeks, staged a protest rally in the capital calling to be relocated to the West.
One protester, Alyas Zaki, told Dawn News: “We are here and want to get settled in any developed country. So far, we are not being given the status of refugees here.”
He said Pakistan was also not providing asylum to them, adding: “We know people of Pakistan are also facing several challenges such as unemployment and high inflation, therefore, frankly speaking, we want to stay in any developed country,” he said.
