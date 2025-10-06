Latest News
UN to investigate suspected abuses in Afghanistan
The United Nations Human Rights Council is to investigate abuses in Afghanistan, which could eventually enable criminal investigations into suspected violations by both the Islamic Emirate and foreign troops, including those from the United States, Reuters reported on Monday.
The United States, which had troops in Afghanistan until 2021 within a NATO coalition, has previously opposed scrutiny of its actions, for example, by the International Criminal Court, but backed research into suspected IEA violations.
President Donald Trump has disengaged from the Geneva rights council and did not take a stance in the negotiations on the EU proposal for the investigation, diplomats said.
However, a State Department spokesperson said late on Sunday, before it was adopted on Monday without a vote: “Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States government will not tolerate international organizations that attempt to exert unlawful jurisdiction over American troops.”
The European Union motion calls for investigators to prepare evidence for future court proceedings and is among the strongest form of U.N. rights probe, on a par with existing investigations into suspected crimes in Syria and Myanmar.
For years, both Afghan and international rights groups have sought such a probe. Calls have become louder as the IEA tightened restrictions on women.
The IEA authorities say they respect rights in line with the Islamic law.
While the EU proposal for an investigation did not specifically mention abuses by international troops, it is described as “comprehensive” and has no time limit, meaning it could address these, diplomats said. The exact scope will be determined when investigators are appointed.
Investigations launched by the 47-member council can lead to war crimes prosecutions. Some countries which sent troops to Afghanistan, such as Britain and Australia, have initiated inquiries but prosecutions have been rare.
Fereshta Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, called the launch a “significant step that could break a decades-long cycle of impunity”.
The new investigation would cooperate with an existing ICC probe. The ICC has previously indicated it would deprioritise suspected crimes by U.S. forces after Trump imposed sanctions in 2020 over its Afghanistan work.
China’s delegate Wang Nian criticised the proposal’s cost of $9.2 million over three years amid a U.N. funding crisis and said it was unbalanced.
Pakistan, Malaysia urge inclusive governance and protection of rights in Afghanistan
Pakistan and Malaysia have called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and the protection of fundamental rights.
In a joint statement issued at the end of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and a sustainable future for its people.
They also underlined the importance of continued engagement with the Islamic Emirate, particularly for combating terrorism, to prevent the use of Afghan soil against other countries.
The leaders also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance and capacity building for the Afghan population.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said that it respects human rights according to Sharia, and that the current government is inclusive.
Islamic Emirate says it will never hand over Bagram air base to the US
Mujahid also addressed the recent 48-hour nationwide internet shutdown that crippled banking, travel, and communications across the country. He said the government had not been informed of the cause.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ruled out any possibility of handing over Bagram air base to the United States, rejecting calls by US President Donald Trump to “take back” the facility that once served as the centerpiece of America’s military presence in Afghanistan.
In an exclusive interview with Sky News, IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: “Afghans will never allow their land to be handed over to anyone under any circumstances.”
Mujahid also confirmed that the Islamic Emirate government has held talks with US officials about reopening the Afghan embassy in Washington and the US embassy in Kabul — a rare sign of diplomatic engagement despite strained relations.
“We have discussed this matter and we wish to see the embassies reopened both in Kabul and in Washington,” Mujahid told Sky News Asia.
Four years after regaining power, the IEA remains largely unrecognized internationally, with only Russia having formally acknowledged the government. Mujahid, however, claimed that several other countries “privately recognize” the Islamic Emirate’s leadership.
“It is not only Russia that has openly recognized the Islamic Emirate. There are several other countries that have extended recognition, though not publicly,” he said.
The IEA continues to face mounting criticism for its restrictions on women and girls and when asked whether secondary schools for girls would reopen, Mujahid declined to commit: “I cannot make any promises in this regard,” he said, adding that any decision would depend on “Islamic scholars deliberating in accordance with Sharia.”
Mujahid also addressed the recent 48-hour nationwide internet shutdown that crippled banking, travel, and communications across the country. He said the government had not been informed of the cause.
Human rights activists condemned the blackout as an act of censorship that further isolates Afghans, especially women who rely on online education.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and economic crises, compounded by drought and sharp reductions in international aid. UNICEF estimates that 90% of Afghan children under five live in food poverty.
Despite this, Mujahid maintained that the country is showing “visible signs of recovery,” claiming Afghanistan now enjoys “relative peace and stability under a unified government.”
He dismissed criticism that IEA policies have worsened hunger, saying: “Men remain the primary providers in the vast majority of households,” and the country has “a sufficient number of female doctors.”
Germany in talks with IEA on deporting Afghan criminal offenders
The move reflects growing political pressure in Germany to tighten deportation policies following a series of high-profile crimes involving rejected asylum seekers.
Senior officials from Germany’s Interior Ministry have held direct talks in Kabul to discuss the resumption of regular deportation flights for Afghan nationals with criminal records, marking Berlin’s most significant engagement with the Islamic Emirate authorities since their return to power in 2021.
A ministry spokeswoman confirmed the discussions on Sunday, describing them as “technical talks.” According to public broadcaster ARD, a high-ranking Interior Ministry official traveled to Kabul last Wednesday, while Der Spiegel reported that two additional officials continued meetings over the weekend.
Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild am Sonntag that Berlin aims to establish a structured mechanism for deportations.
“Deportations to Afghanistan must be able to take place regularly,” Dobrindt said. “That’s why we are now negotiating directly in Kabul — so that criminals and potential threats can be consistently deported in the future.”
The move reflects growing political pressure in Germany to tighten deportation policies following a series of high-profile crimes involving rejected asylum seekers. However, the talks remain controversial as Germany, like most Western nations, does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate government.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021, Germany has carried out two limited deportations of Afghan nationals, facilitated through Qatar.
If an agreement is reached, Germany would become the first EU country to resume systematic deportations to Afghanistan under the Islamic Emirate — a move likely to spark debate within Europe over engagement with the government and the treatment of Afghan refugees.
