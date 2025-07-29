Latest News
Uncontrolled imports must be prevented: Azizi
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi has called on officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment to prevent the uncontrolled import of goods into the country.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) in Kabul on Tuesday, Azizi said with the cooperation of the private sector, efforts are underway to grow the national economy.
“You (officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment) must elevate your nation with your own hands. We must refrain at all costs from relying on outsiders, from uncontrolled imports, and from bringing in non-essential goods. You are the ones implementing the economic policies of the Islamic Emirate,” said Azizi.
Sayed Karim Hashimi, who has assumed leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment based on a decree from the leader of the Islamic Emirate, stated that he will work to develop trade, investment, and strengthen the private sector nationwide.
“I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for placing their trust in me. I commit to dedicating all my efforts toward the growth of the private sector and the Afghan economy,” said Hashimi.
ACCI is one of the country’s most important and influential economic institutions, playing a key role in developing trade, supporting the private sector, attracting investment, and facilitating domestic and international economic relations.
In the past, the executive board of this chamber was selected through internal elections by its members.
IEA Supreme Leader: Implementing Sharia rulings close doors to sedition
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has stated that the implementation of the current government’s laws, rulings, and decrees will close the doors to sedition and pave the way for the enforcement of Sharia.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, published a statement saying that Akhundzada made these remarks during a meeting with officials from the Herat Ulema Council in Kandahar province.
According to the statement, Hibatullah Akhundzada warned that failure to implement these rulings leads to division and discord.
During the meeting, Akhundzada emphasized the need for serious efforts to resolve the people’s problems and to eliminate hatred and disputes among the public.
He stated: “The Islamic Emirate has been in power in Afghanistan for four years now, and during this time, there has been no conflict, factionalism, war, or obstacles. Now is the time for the scholars to take advantage of this opportunity and strive for the implementation of Sharia.”
He added that after the prophets, the responsibility for guiding humanity lies with religious scholars, who are tasked with safeguarding the religion.
IEA supreme leader emphasized that God has appointed scholars as observers over rulers, and added: “In these difficult times, we are weak and in desperate need of cooperation and mutual assistance. Therefore, it is obligatory for scholars to maintain unity and support one another.”
Iran’s Interior Minister confirms six million Afghan migrants living in Iran
Speaking recently to Iranian media, Momeni emphasized that those who are staying in the country “illegally” must leave.
Iran’s Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, has stated that approximately six million Afghan nationals are currently living in Iran, with around two million of them residing without legal documentation.
Speaking recently to Iranian media, Momeni emphasized that those who are staying in the country “illegally” must leave.
He claimed that since the beginning of the current year, nearly one million Afghan migrants have been deported from Iran.
The minister also asserted that 70% of those deported left “voluntarily and with dignity and respect.”
However, international organizations have previously reported that more than 70% of Afghan deportees are expelled through coercive measures.
Meanwhile, several Afghan returnees have reported instances of abuse during forced deportations, including the confiscation of personal belongings, physical assault, humiliation, and violence at the hands of Iranian authorities.
Momeni stressed that Iran no longer has the “capacity” to host more migrants.
“Every country has its own laws,” he said, adding that those without legal residency must leave the country.
UN launches $23 million project to support returnees, displaced families in northern Afghanistan
The project will be rolled out over 24 months in 11 communities across Kunduz and Baghlan and will focus on housing reconstruction, access to basic services, and other critical needs
The United Nations has launched a major new initiative to support return refugees and communities impacted by displacement in Afghanistan’s Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.
The project aims to improve the lives of returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host communities through infrastructure development, livelihood support, and community-led planning.
The $23.01 million initiative is being implemented jointly by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN-Habitat, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with funding from the UN Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA) and additional contributions from the implementing agencies.
Indrika Ratwatte, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, formally launched the project during a ceremony attended by UN agency representatives, civil society organizations, and community leaders.
“This joint initiative is essential for ensuring the sustainable reintegration of returnees and meeting the recovery needs of people across the country,” said Ratwatte. “Led by the United Nations and its partners, it is designed to bring real, lasting improvements to the lives of returnees and the communities that welcome them.”
The project will be rolled out over 24 months in 11 communities across Kunduz and Baghlan and will focus on housing reconstruction, access to basic services, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and economic resilience, while also promoting social cohesion through participatory governance.
“We are grateful for introducing durable solutions that will change lives,” said Habibullah Khan, a project beneficiary from Kunduz.
In addition to infrastructure and economic support, the project will address protection issues by offering mine risk education, legal aid on housing, land, and property (HLP) rights, and identity documentation services.
The initiative comes at a critical time, as hundreds of thousands of Afghan returnees, particularly from Pakistan and Iran, continue to place mounting pressure on already strained host communities across northern Afghanistan. The region is also grappling with internal displacement due to conflict, natural disasters, and economic hardship.
“Returnees bring valuable skills, experiences, and networks that can contribute significantly to rebuilding the economy,” Ratwatte noted.
“By supporting housing construction, job creation, and long-term employment opportunities, the project fosters reintegration that enables returnees to become drivers of positive change in their communities.”
